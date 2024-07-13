Dodgers optimism for Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow won’t deter from trades
Remember when the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped over $1 billion — billion with a B — on free agents a few months ago? Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez. Everybody got paid.
Well, now the Dodgers want to upgrade the roster some more. It almost sounds unfair... until you look at the pitching situation. On paper, the Dodgers are equipped with one of the best rotations in baseball. In reality, that is the case. It's just that everybody is hurt right now.
Glasnow, Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler have all spent time on the IL this month. Glasnow is expected back shortly after the All-Star break, and three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw is ramping up in rehab starts after missing the first half of the season to left shoulder surgery. So, reinforcements are on the way.
But, right now, it's a total mess, with inexperienced or flat-out ineffective stopgaps trying in vain to keep the Dodgers' bullpen afloat. Getting swept by the Philadelphia Phillies this week was not the best sign. Los Angeles can hang with any team when healthy, but GM Brandon Gomes needs to prepare for when the Dodgers aren't healthy. It's clear the health of this pitching staff is transient at best.
That is exactly the strategy Los Angeles, ever the aggressor, will deploy. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Dodgers are "evaluating trade options" to strengthen the starting rotation.
Dodgers looking to upgrade starting pitching despite looming returns
It's hard not to get a bit jealous of the Dodgers' setup. Even with the highest payroll in baseball and a loaded farm system, the front office has carte blanche to explore roster tweaks and maneuver the team toward success. That's why the Dodgers, no matter how dire their recent postseason performances, are always going to populate the World Series conversation.
Los Angeles was recently connected to Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, so there's a real chance the Dodgers swing for the proverbial fences with a trade. A simple upgrade to the fifth rotation slot would suffice for most front offices in Los Angeles' position, but the Dodgers can outspend any team and there's a natural allure to playing in LA. As such, the risk associated with blockbuster trades is diminished.
We won't know how much Kershaw has in the tank until he's back in Dodgers blue, but if last season was any indication, the 36-year-old still has it. Glasnow is an All-Star for the first time, and he deserves it. Yamamoto wasn't far off. Once the Dodgers get everyone back, any improvement is gravy.
Whether it's dolling out several top prospects for an up-and-comer like Crochet, or simply perusing the rental market for a solid vet, the Dodgers are well positioned to add another arm or two at the deadline. Fans around the league are holding their breath, hoping the Dodgers don't stack the deck ever further.