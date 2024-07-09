Dodgers could rain on several parades with pursuit of another elite pitcher
Unlike other professional sports leagues in America, the MLB doesn't impose a salary cap on its teams. That is all fine and dandy until the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the fray. There's always one team willing to abuse its privilege to rain on the parades of others. That team is the Dodgers.
In all seriousness, Dodgers ownership should be commended, to the extent owners can be commended, for actually backing up their competitive aspirations with an aggressive payroll. The Dodgers dropped over $1 billion in free agency this winter and now, the front office is prepared to operate aggressively once again as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale in a conversation with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation, Los Angeles has already made a push for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, possibly the most sought-after starting pitcher on the trade market.
"They made an offer, too, for Garrett Crochet of the White Sox. White Sox turned down the offer, it wasn’t enough. But he’s kind of an X-Factor. Crochet has already pitched 15 more innings than his career-high, so are you gonna even have the guy available in September and October? If you do, it would probably be in a limited bullpen role."
Nightengale brings up a valid concern about Crochet's durability as a first-time, full-time starter, but the production to date has been undeniable. Through 19 starts and 105.1 innings, Crochet has a 3.08 ERA and 0.968 WHIP with 146 strikeouts — the most in the entire American League. He has completely overwhelmed batters as the bleeding heart of Chicago's starting rotation. All he needs to get more credit is, well, a decent team around him.
Dodgers interested in trading for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet
Of course the Dodgers are interested in Crochet, who would join a potent front end of Los Angeles' starting rotation. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are bonafide stars, but injuries have derailed the back half of the Dodgers' rotation. Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler aren't quite up to speed, so Los Angeles would benefit from Crochet's immediate stability.
If he ends up demoted to a bullpen role late in the season, as Nightengale suspects, that's still not the end of the world. The Dodgers need help in the reliever department, bad. Crochet has nasty stuff that could be even more potent in concentrated doses. And, at 25, he's under team control through at least the 2026 campaign. This is as much a long-term investment for the Dodgers as it is a short-term boon.
Crochet is expected to field a robust market in the coming weeks, with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles often cited as prime trade destinations. Other contenders, such as the Atlanta Braves, could also take a swing at Chicago's burgeoning young star.
Los Angeles is equipped with motivation, money, and a strong farm system, though. If the Dodgers are committed to their pursuit of Crochet — and Nightengale expects LA to keep hammering the White Sox phone lines until Crochet is off the table — there's no reason to believe Los Angeles can't land the trade deadline's biggest fish on the mound.