Orioles could swipe ideal Yankees target at trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are locked in a tight race atop the AL East. It could go either way at this point, with both clubs led by MVP-level talent. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are on track to possibly finish 1-2 in MVP voting. Their primary competition is Gunnar Henderson, whose sophomore breakout has been wondrous to behold.
If we are nitpicking rosters, the Yankees sure seem to have more unplugged holes ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The offense has been hit or miss beyond Judge and Soto, with the likes of Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo struggling to meet expectations. Anthony Rizzo is hurt, and New York would really benefit from another stable arm on the mound.
Baltimore is one of the deepest teams in the league, backed up by a stacked farm system brimming with MLB-ready talent. Still, there are those who believe the O's need help on the mound. Cole Irvin has been a mess in recent starts and pitching depth (or a lack thereof) was Baltimore's fatal flaw last season. With Kyle Bradish out for the year, adding another starter should be Baltimore's primary focus.
That means the Orioles and Yankees are fishing from the same pond, so to speak, leading up to the trade deadline. Both teams ought to target high-level starters who can hold it down in the playoffs. One of the more appealing names available is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who presently leads the American League in strikeouts at 25 years old.
According to Jon Heyman on B/R Walk-Off, the Orioles "recently had a call" on Crochet.
Orioles could challenge Yankees in pursuit of White Sox ace Garrett Crochet
New York has been connected to Crochet as well, and the Yankees have a long history of landing big names at opportune times. Still, no team is better positioned than Baltimore. The O's are a young team with a low payroll and the MLB's deepest farm system. Even if Jackson Holliday is kept firmly off the table (and he will be), Chicago can still negotiate through several of the league's top position prospects.
The White Sox have a clear and singular focus ahead of the trade deadline — to build out their own farm system. Chicago can demand a hefty return package for Crochet, who is affordably priced with a contract that runs through the 2026 season. His next team, assuming the White Sox actually bite the bullet on a trade, will get at least three postseason runs before dealing with Crochet's second MLB contract.
Through roughly half the season, Crochet has been on the shortlist of the best pitchers in baseball. He has a 3.02 ERA and an American League-best 2.37 FIP. With 141 strikeouts through 101.1 innings, Crochet has been arguably the most dominant and overwhelming arm in the sport. His 35.3 percent strikeout rate lands in the 98th percentile, per Baseball Savant.
It's rare for players with Crochet's combination of production, talent, and youth to become available in trades. This is a perfect opportunity for a Baltimore team that is operating more aggressively under new ownership. The Orioles need to push their chips in and take advantage of this window of opportunity, but Crochet is still 25. He can be part of the sustainable, long-term success the Orioles are building toward. He's both an immediate boost and a new foundational piece.