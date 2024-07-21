Dodgers rotation reinforcements arrive at perfect time with Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow returns
By James Nolan
The Los Angeles Dodgers got great news Saturday night, as Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow are close to their return. In his first season with the Dodgers, Glasnow has posted an 8-5 record with a 3.47 ERA thus far. The three-time Cy Young winner hasn’t pitched this season, but many are excited for his return. Kershaw posted a 13-5 record with a 2.46 ERA last season.
Los Angeles is sitting at the top of the NL West with a 58-41 record this season. Despite the success, fans are worrying about the rotation. Superstar rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto was moved to the 60-day IL recently. Walker Buehler hasn’t pitched since early June due to a hip injury.
Glasnow and Kershaw are set to pitch this week in back-to-back starts.
Glasnow’s much-anticipated return is set to take place Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. On Thursday, the lifelong Dodger will make his first start in 2024.
Glasnow pitched three innings in a simulated game this past Friday at Dodger Stadium. He missed two starts with back tightness, so he should be able to pick up where he left off. He’s having one of the best seasons of his career, and his team needs him more than ever now.
Kershaw is coming off shoulder surgery but still seems ready to get back to what he does best. He will become the first Dodger in franchise history to pitch in 17 seasons after Thursday. Throughout his career with Los Angeles, he’s posted a stunning 2.48 ERA. Although his expectations aren’t as high as they used to be, the 36-year-old lefty is still one of the very best in MLB. Among starters who threw at least 130.0 innings in 2023, Kershaw ranked second in MLB with a 2.46 ERA.
Luckily, the Dodgers remained in first place even with their rotation getting halted by injuries. Dave Roberts has done a great job getting them by, but they’ve surely missed their top-end starters. Los Angeles gave up 116 HRs this season, ranking 23rd in MLB. In their last ten games, the Dodgers are just 4-6. With Kershaw and Glasnow returning, the issues should be eased, and the Dodgers should get where they should be.