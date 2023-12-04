Dodgers rumors: Mookie Betts will permanently shift positions
The Los Angeles Dodgers discovered that Mookie Betts was able to play a little second base last season. According to Dave Roberts, the Dodgers plan on keeping him there full-time.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 101 games this year during the regular season, en route to their 10th NL West division title in 11 years.
Unfortunately, they didn't last long in the postseason, getting swept in the NLDS by their division rivals in the Arizona Diamondbacks, who went on to win their first NL Pennant since 2001.
Still, it was a relatively successful season for the Dodgers, who have not missed the postseason since 2012. And at various points this season, Los Angeles had the opportunity to get creative.
The most notable example of this was when they decided to give Mookie Betts some time at second base. Typically the starting right fielder, Betts can play all three outfield positions but also has experience at second base, and the veteran slugger adapted very quickly.
Clearly, Betts impressed his manager in Dave Roberts, who at the Winter Meetings in Nashville made a definitive statement about the former MVP regarding the second base position.
Betts to play second base in 2024
It appears that Betts will indeed be the full-time second baseman for the Dodgers in 2024. Clearly, Roberts liked what he saw out of the Dodgers star while playing the position in 2023.
This gives the Dodgers plenty of options moving forward. While Betts was typically the starter in right field, the Dodgers have plenty of outfielders. They have James Outman patrolling center field, with Chris Taylor also an option. They could even potentially look to add a piece or two in a trade or via free agency.
Los Angeles also recently re-signed Jason Heyward to a one-year, $9 million deal. Heyward enjoyed a resurgent season with the Dodgers after previously being let go by the Chicago Cubs. The veteran outfielder will likely claim the starting right field job. J.D. Martinez, who was a key piece of their starting lineup, also remains a free agent.
With Betts at second base, the rest of the Dodgers infield will likely include Max Muncy at third base, Freddie Freeman at first base, and a returning Gavin Lux at shortstop, who missed the season due to a torn ACL.