Shohei Ohtani brings HR Derby to MLB All-Star Game with massive homer
Shohei Ohtani participated in the Home Run Derby in the 2021 season in the middle of his first MVP campaign. Unfortunately, he has not participated since. He has somewhat of an excuse this season since he's recovering from an injury, but MLB fans want nothing more than to see the best player participate in the derby.
Despite all of the hype surrounding players like Paul Skenes and Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani is still the face of MLB. No player gets universally cheered like he does. Nobody draws eyeballs like he does.
While Ohtani skipped out on the derby, he was the starting designated hitter for the National League in the All-Star Game. He was slotted into the No. 2 hole by manager Torey Lovullo, where he'd be given the chance to put on a show for the fans. It's safe to say he did not disappoint.
Shohei Ohtani gives MLB fans what they want to see with mammoth home run
Ohtani was the first baserunner of the game, drawing a walk against AL starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. He was only getting started there.
Ohtani came up to the plate for his second at-bat with the chance to give the NL the lead. Back-to-back singles from Jurickson Profar and Ketel Marte put runners at the corners with nobody out and Ohtani up next. A fly ball would've given the NL the lead, but the two-time MVP winner had more on his mind. He got a hanging splitter from Tanner Houck and did not miss it, launching it 400 feet away to give the NL a 3-0 lead.
Everybody knew it the second the ball left the bat. Ohtani watched it. Houck reacted as if he knew it was gone. The crowd knew it was history. It's the kind of swing MLB fans had been waiting to see from Ohtani on the. big stage.
I mean, just listen to the sound off the bat. Ohtani is different.
Ohtani entered the day with just one All-Star Game hit in four at-bats. That hit was a single. He had drawn two walks, but hadn't done much damage yet. This was a big blow, and will certainly put him in the All-Star Game MVP discussion if the NL can find a way to win.