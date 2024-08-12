Dodgers somehow managed to make Mookie Betts’ return a mistake
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the move that their fans have been waiting almost two months for, activating Mookie Betts off of the IL. This is obviously a major move for a Dodgers team that is currently tied for the best record in the National League, as they get an MVP-caliber player back in time for the stretch run.
Getting Betts back is a huge deal that cannot be overstated. It's a very exciting move for the Dodgers, but the excitement got drowned out a bit by their decision to DFA Amed Rosario.
Someone had to go. The Dodgers could not play with 27 men on their active roster. Did it really have to be Rosario, though?
Dodgers activate Mookie Betts but make questionable roster move in the process
The Dodgers traded for Rosario just a couple of weeks ago, one day before the deadline, to add to their already insane position player depth. This was seen as a worthwhile move for the Dodgers as Rosario was slashing .307/.331/.417 in 76 games played with the Rays while seeing time at four different positions.
The Dodgers traded for Rosario and then chose to cut him after he had just three games played and 11 at-bats with the club. No matter how you slice it, this decision makes little sense.
Kiké Hernandez, a potential DFA candidate, seems to have saved his own roster spot by posting a .951 OPS in his nine August games, but he has just a .619 OPS this season. Why would the Dodgers keep him around after a strong nine-game sample while Rosario has been hitting well virtually all season long? The worst part is, it gets crazier.
Somehow, Nick Ahmed has survived this roster crunch. Ahmed, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is still a solid defender at shortstop but he has just a .591 OPS in 66 games played this season, 14 of which have been for the Dodgers. He's a better defender than Rosario but the Dodgers already have a light-hitting shortstop on their roster, Miguel Rojas. Why do they need Ahmed too?
Rosario isn't a great defender and isn't the best base runner, but he's hitting over .300 and has a .816 OPS against lefties this season. He could've added much-needed depth to the Dodgers' lineup, particularly against left-handed pitching, but instead, they chose to believe in a nine-game streak from Kiké Hernandez and to roster Nick Ahmed for some reason while Rosario could easily land on a team they cross paths with in October.
Getting Betts back is obviously the big news here, and the Dodgers could easily part with one or both of Hernandez and Ahmed when Max Muncy and Tommy Edman return, but that doesn't make this decision any easier to understand.