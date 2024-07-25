Does Matthew Stafford's new deal with the Rams impact Jordan Love or Dak Prescott?
By Lior Lampert
Earlier this offseason, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was reportedly seeking an adjusted contract with more guaranteed money. And on Tuesday, the franchise met those demands.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Rams and Stafford resolved the matter with a "long-awaited" restructured deal. This agreement paved the way for the veteran signal-caller's punctual attendance at training camp.
Stafford had no financial assurances beyond 2024 before this revised pact with the Rams. Now, he has the security he desired in light of renegotiations with Los Angeles, securing his future with the organization. And after guiding them to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team, he deserves everything he asked for and then some.
Nonetheless, the ramifications of Stafford's new deal could extend beyond him and the Rams. Other high-profile quarterbacks are in the market for massive paydays, like Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins). How does this affect them, if at all? Will it hurt or help their cause in any way?
Considering Stafford was already under contract through 2026, it's hard to envision this influencing Love, Prescott or Tagovailoa in talks with their respective teams. Meanwhile, unrestricted free agency awaits the latter three players following the upcoming campaign -- until/if their ongoing situations get resolved.
Notably, Love and the Packers appear to be nearing the finish line in their saga based on recent buzz. While the former will sit out of practice until the ink dries, intel suggests it won't be long before he's back on the field.
Unfortunately for Prescott, the same can't be said about his standstill with the Cowboys. There doesn't seem to be much (if any) traction in their discussions by Jane Slater of NFL Network's account.
Tagovailoa finds himself on a similar boat to Prescott. Updates surrounding his dialogue with the Dolphins have been few and far between. In late June, ESPN's Adam Schefter told Miami "want[s] to pay" the 26-year-old, but at "fair market value."
As you can see, Love, Prescott and Tagovailoa are all at different stages in the haggling process. And while they try to hash out their impasses, Stafford ends up settling his end of the bargain.
However, we can't connect Stafford's fresh arrangement with the Rams to Love, Prescott or Tagovailoa.