Packers fans may not need to wait very long for Jordan Love holdout to end
By Lior Lampert
On Monday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed that quarterback Jordan Love won't practice until his contract situation gets resolved.
While that may typically be cause for concern, Gutekunst expressed optimism that the Packers and Love will agree on a deal in the coming days. However, speculation remains until the ink dries on a multi-year pact that makes the signal-caller among the highest-paid players in the NFL. Green Bay fans are now wondering when they will see Love back on the field.
What happens if talks extend beyond Gutekunst's timeline?
Amid the uncertainty, recent intel from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests it won't be long before Love returns to the Packers with a massive payday.
In the wake of initial reporting, Rapoport appeared on The Insiders, essentially emphasizing the confidence Gutekunst conveyed in his comments.
Sure sounds like Packers fans won't need to wait very long for Jordan Love's holdout to end
Per Rapoport, the Packers are "very, very close" to signing Love to a "big money" extension that solidifies his status as the team's franchise gunslinger.
Moreover, Rapoport believes it is a matter of "how much" Love will cost -- not whether the two sides reach common ground. While the NFL insider noted they're not there "yet" in negotiations, he indicated "the bigger questions" will be answered shortly.
As Love and the Packers sort through the details, Green Bay will rely on 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford to fill his presence. Nothing will create a sense of urgency for Gutekunst and the front office if that doesn't.
Nonetheless, the saga between Love and the Packers seems to be nearing an end. The 2020 first-round pick will presumably be under center in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, barring any unexpected circumstances.
In 2023, Love guided Green Bay to the NFC Divisional Round in his first season as the full-time starter in a contract year. What makes the feat even more impressive is the Packers were the youngest team in the league by a considerable margin. Against all odds, the 25-year-old seized his opportunity and will ultimately get rewarded for it sooner rather than later.