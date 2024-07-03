Does Steelers pick in early ESPN mock draft forecast a much-rumored trade?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the biggest holes at wide receiver among all teams in the entire National Football League. It's a bit of a shocking turn of events considering the Steelers loaded history of drafting and developing wideout talent in the last 10 or 20 years.
As of now, George Pickens is the team's wide receiver one. No issue here, as Pickens has been reliable, consistent and explosive over his NFL career, looking to only improve with the upgraded QB room in the 412.
But after Pickens, there's no guarantees at all in the wide receiver room. Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson are the next three guys up. Jefferson has recorded just 1600 career receiving yards. Austin had just 180 yards in his rookie season last year. And Roman Wilson recorded over 500 yards just one season in his four-year college career.
Obviously, the Steelers need an upgrade here and it's still in question whether they will add via a trade before the season opens in a few months. They've recently been connected to the 49ers star, Brandon Aiyuk. But if the Steelers aren't going to add a wide receiver now, they would at least use their first round pick in 2025 to select one, right? Right?
Early mock draft predicts Steelers top 2025 draft choice to be a CB, not a WR
NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released an early mock draft for the 2025 draft. With the 13th pick in the first round, Miller predicts the Steelers to select Benjamin Morrison, a cornerback from Notre Dame.
"Cornerback and wide receiver were equally considered here, but the former seemed like the more pressing issue," writes Miller. "Pittsburgh has Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson and Cameron Sutton there, but both Jackson and Sutton are short-term solutions; the Steelers really need a long-term, high-upside running mate for Porter."
While the Steelers have a need in the secondary, their bigger need is at wideout. With wide receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Evan Stewart still on the board in his mock, the Steelers would be foolish to not consider one of those high potential offensive weapons. Especially if they look to build the future of their offense around the questionable arm talent of Justin Fields. Fields could use all the offensive firepower he can get, especially a former Buckeye like Egbuka.
Miller could even project the Steelers to trade up for one of the three wideouts taken before their pick at 13, which includes the incredibly talented Travis Hunter out of Colorado.
Pittsburgh needs help at wide receiver. If it's not going to come in the 2025 NFL Draft, where will it come from? Free agency? A trade? What about this season? There are a ton of questions left to be answered by the Steelers general manager Omar Khan.