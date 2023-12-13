Dolphins address defense with signing after collapse vs. Titans
The Miami Dolphins are bringing back a familiar face to help bolster their defense after a brutal Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins were in a position to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the entire AFC. They certainly looked to be in a good place on paper as they took on the 4-8 Tennessee Titans. Instead, the Dolphins blew a 27-13 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the game and lost 28-27.
With the team reeling after this loss and some big opponents remaining in the final four weeks of the regular season, the Dolphins brought in some reinforcements on the defensive line. And it's a familiar face.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are signing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram. Ingram won't immediately go on the 53-man roster but rather on the practice squad.
Dolphins bring back Melvin Ingram to help defense
Miami's defensive line did take a hit a couple of weeks ago. Jaelan Phillips, the team's 2021 first-round pick who was showing real promise this season, suffered a torn Achilles on a non-contact play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Ingram signed with the team last season after a 2021 campaign in which he split time between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive end played in every regular-season game but primarily as a backup. In 17 games (three starts), Ingram recorded 22 combined tackles (15 solo, seven assisted), 10 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Ingram recorded two combined tackles (one solo, one assisted) in Miami's 34-31 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
While reuniting with Ingram does make sense, let's not forget that he played under a different defensive coordinator. The team moved on from Josh Boyer after their playoff elimination last season. Now, they have former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.
The Dolphins face a gauntlet of opponents to finish out the season, as they face the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills in that order. Ingram will get settled in on the practice squad, where it's likely he could be promoted to the 53-man roster at some point before the end of the season.