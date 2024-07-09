Dolphins fans will get more anxiety before any relief with Tua Tagovailoa
By Lior Lampert
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is seeking a lucrative long-term extension from the Miami Dolphins. Nonetheless, the two sides have been at a crossroads in negotiations for some time.
Meanwhile, the dialogue between Tagovailoa and the Dolphins remains fluid based on recent intel from ESPN's Jeff Darlington.
On Monday, Darlington appeared on SportsCenter to give an update on talks involving Tagovailoa and Miami, saying they have had "active" discourse about a new pact. However, the NFL reporter threw cold water on any resolution before training camp begins for the Phins on July 28.
Darlington said no agreement is "imminent" ahead of the team's offseason workout program starting at the end of the month. He adds that Tagovailoa and Miami are attempting "to get this done with a very amicable approach."
Regardless of the soft training camp deadline, Darlington noted that conversations betwixt Tagovailoa and the Dolphins do not "appear" to be "going sideways by any means."
In March, Miami exercised Tagovailoa's fully guaranteed $23.17 fifth-year option salary for 2024, so he is locked into the upcoming campaign. Alas, both parties seem to be taking one step back in their contract discussions -- hoping to take two steps forward in due time.
Last season, Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards (4,624), completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Moreover, he guided the Dolphins to an 11-6 record and a second consecutive playoff bid en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. Only 26, the southpaw gunslinger is on an upward trajectory and looking to get compensated adequately for his efforts based on his positional market value.
Other franchise quarterbacks like Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) exceeded $50 million annually with their new deals. After producing similar numbers and results to his counterparts, Tagovailoa wants a similar price tag, and understandably so.