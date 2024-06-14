Dolphins huge defensive line addition represents the ultimate homecoming story
By Lior Lampert
We don't typically see athletes get to enjoy a fairytale ending to their journeys. On Thursday, defensive lineman Calais Campbell put himself in position to eventually become one of the select few by signing with the Miami Dolphins.
Campbell, 37, will join the Dolphins and potentially finish his playing career where it began -- Miami -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Rapoport didn't specify the terms of the agreement between Campbell and the Dolphins, but it is presumably a one-year deal, especially considering the former's age.
Campbell's ascension to becoming a six-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team member started in college as a Miami Hurricane. He spent his three collegiate seasons in the Magic City before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Now, everything comes full circle with a fantastic homecoming story, simultaneously providing a massive boost to the Phins.
As Rapoport points out, Campbell was one of the best and most renowned players on the open market and "has plenty left" in the tank. Moreover, the insider cites that the veteran's "leadership" will be a welcome addition to the Phins.
Entering his age-38 campaign, Campbell proved he can still play at a high level in 2023 in his lone season with the Atlanta Falcons. He amassed 56 combined tackles (10 for loss), 17 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble (plus a recovery). His efforts this past year earned him an 80.0 overall Pro Football Focus player grade.
Considering the Dolphins lost star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this offseason, Campbell should have a sizable role. So, this transaction is more than a sentimental move. The latter has the opportunity to impact his new team positively while returning to Miami to ride off into the sunset. This is what dreams are made of.