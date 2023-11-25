Dolphins injury update: Jaelan Phillips injury ‘doesn’t look great’
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's not looking forward to finding out how serious Jaelan Phillips' Achilles injury is after he left their Week 12 game on a cart.
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins entered Week 12 looking to extend their lead for first place in the AFC East. They did so on Friday afternoon while knocking the rival New York Jets further out of a playoff spot. The Dolphins picked up the 34-13 win, highlighted by Jevon Holland's pick-six on a failed Hail Mary attempt by Jets quarterback Tim Boyle. During the game, the Dolphins may have lost one of their big defenders long-term.
In the second half, Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips fell to the ground at MetLife Stadium with a non-contact leg injury as he tried to run past the offensive line to get to Boyle. When watching the replay, it looked as though there was a pop in Phillips' calf, which is a sign of a ruptured Achilles.
Phillips was attended to by members of the Dolphins medical staff, where he was eventually carted off the field. The team announced shortly afterward that Phillips was ruled out for the rest of the game with an Achilles injury.
After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Phillips' injury "doesn't look great."
After the game, Phillips posted a message on Twitter, saying that while he's "absolutely devastated," he promises to be "back stronger than ever."
The turf at MetLife Stadium once again entered the proverbial debate stage, with another player suffering a serious leg injury. Let's not forget that in the Jets' season opener, quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on his fourth play with the team. The debate was loud then, and it has only increased.
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert suffered a torn MCL when playing at MetLife Stadium in 2020 against the Jets when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While he did return later that season, the 49ers lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season due to torn ACLs. While speaking with reporters on Friday, Mostert said, "We have to do something about this," regarding the turf at the home stadium of the Jets and Giants.
"Obviously it's still a major problem, even with trying to figure out what we can do, but I don't know. It just has to change," said Mostert.
In eight games this season (five starts), Phillips recorded 43 combined tackles (28 solo, 15 assisted), 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two passes defended, and one interception.
There is no confirmation as to what kind of injury Phillips is dealing with, but the team is preparing for the worst when the linebacker undergoes testing on Saturday.