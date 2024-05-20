Dolphins newcomer inadvertently shades Tua Tagovailoa while talking to former team’s fans
By Lior Lampert
The Buffalo Bills parted ways with beloved safety Jordan Poyer as a cap casualty in March after seven seasons with the franchise, only to see him land on his feet quickly with their divisional rival, the Miami Dolphins.
However, it appears Poyer holds no ill will or hard feelings toward the Bills organization, the city and his former teammates, evidenced by his attendance at Micah Hyde's annual charity softball game in Buffalo this past weekend. During his interactions with fans at the event, he expressed his gratitude for them while admittedly making a comment that inadvertently threw shade at his new quarterback in Miami -- Tua Tagovailoa.
"Seven years out here, man," Poyer told members of the Bills Mafia fan base. "I loved every moment of it. Thank you so much for allowing me to grow as a person, as a player ... Sorry we couldn't get it done, but you've got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but it's okay.
Poyer is entitled to his opinion, even if he is implying that Allen is the superior option to Tagovailoa (something that feels safe to assume most unbiased people would agree with). He is not wrong for feeling the way he does, especially having witnessed Allen dominate the way he has in Buffalo up close for the six years the two spent together as teammates.
But maybe he should keep the comments to himself next time, or at least avoid saying it in public when there are so many people and cameras aimed in your direction.
While Poyer recognized that his statement "might go viral" and set Dolphins fans ablaze, his understanding of the situation leads us to believe his intentions weren't to take a jab at Tagovailoa. Instead, he wanted to pay respect to Allen and the incredible gunslinger he has developed into since entering the NFL in 2018.