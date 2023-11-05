Dolphins offense somehow on the verge of being more dangerous
The Miami Dolphins' offense just received another boost.
The Miami Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards. The Miami Dolphins also lead the NFL in rushing yards.
As the kids say, LOL.
The Mike McDaniel experience has been nothing but positive for the Dolphins, who continue to pick apart NFL defenses with crafty routes and meticulous timing. Tua Tagovailoa has found his head coach soulmate. Tyreek Hill might win MVP. And yes, the Dolphins are very much Super Bowl contenders.
Now... imagine that offense, with 501 more yards than the second-best team, only better. Because the Dolphins are about to get reinforcements in one key area.
Miami activated Terron Armstead, a four-time Pro Bowl left tackle, from the IR. He suffered a knee injury in Week 4, his second start of the campaign. Now, he's back in business.
Dolphins get reinforcements on O-line with Terron Armstead return
Armstead will immediately bolster the offensive line. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense operates at a break-neck pace, but even with such a quick processor at the QB position, there is value in a dominant offensive line. The better the O-line, the wider the margin for error.
The good news for Miami doesn't stop with Armstead either. Center Connor Williams is expected to play Sunday for the first time in almost a month. Miami won't have a 100 percent healthy front line — Isaiah Wynn was placed on the IR after suffering a quad injury in Week 8 — but it's damn close. This is the strongest pass and run protection the Dolphins have had in weeks.
Miami will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The game will take place in Frankfurt, Germany as the NFL continues to expand football's horizons around the globe. This is probably the premier matchup of the season to date. It may very well be a preview of the AFC title game.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be eager to bounce back from last week's embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs have several holes in the roster, but Andy Reid probably holds the crown McDaniel is vying for when it comes to the best offensive coach in football. The Chiefs' defense is a point of strength, but with the Dolphins' offense firing on all cylinders, it's hard to imagine anything but a shootout on Sunday.
Armstead and Williams will both get plenty of reps as the Dolphins edge closer to full strength. Jalen Ramsey made his triumphant return on the defensive side last week. It's all coming together for Miami. At least, it feels that way. McDaniel and company can make a strong statement by handing Kansas City its second-straight loss.