Dolphins quarterback depth chart after Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion in Week 2
By Lior Lampert
Unfortunately, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has suffered another concussion after taking a scary hit to the head on "Thursday Night Football."
Tagovailoa has now sustained three known brain injuries over the past three seasons following the latest incident. Frankly, it's alarming for a player with his extensive, well-chronicled history of such instances. So, he and the Dolphins should (and presumably will) err on the side of caution.
While Tagovailoa has 10 days to clear the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of the Dolphins' Week 3 contest, that feels unlikely. Sadly, the head injury may sideline the Miami signal-caller for multiple games.
We wish Tagovailoa a speedy recovery but hope he takes all the time needed and doesn't rush himself back. But with that said, backup passer Skylar Thompson may have to play in his stead.
Thompson filled in late in the third quarter when Tagovailoa went down and figures to do the same if/when the latter misses time. However, who will take the former's spot as the No. 2 quarterback?
Dolphins QB depth chart after Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion in Week 2
Depth Chart
Name
QB1
Skylar Thompson
QB2
Tim Boyle (practice squad)
The Dolphins signed veteran journeyman Tim Boyle to the practice squad on August 29th, so he's fairly new to the roster. Nonetheless, the sixth-year pro is the only alternative option Miami has. Barring any external additions, this is how the depth chart shakes out.
Thompson entered the game in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills in relief of Tagovailoa and struggled mightily. The 27-year-old completed eight of his 14 passes for 80 scoreless passing yards, taking a sack for a loss of seven yards.
In 2022, Thompson Miami's AFC Wild Card matchup versus the Bills because Tagovailoa dealt with a concussion. Regrettably, history repeated itself on Thursday.
Tagovailoa has previously stated that he's considered retirement because of his multiple concussions. Ultimately, his desire to continue playing outweighed the dangers of potentially enduring more traumatic brain injuries.