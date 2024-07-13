Dolphins TE takes vicious shot at Bills fans, which surely won’t come back to bite him
By Scott Rogust
It comes with the territory for any NFL player who signs with a new team. Once they put pen to paper and receive their official jersey and number, they embrace the rivalries within their division. Look what happened with current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, who has taken numerous shots at his former team and now rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.
For Jonnu Smith, he has returned to the AFC East once again, signing a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. Previously, Smith played with the New England Patriots for the 2021 and 2022 season. One thing is consistent, even while wearing a Dolphins uniform -- Smith really doesn't like the Buffalo Bills.
Smith made an appearance on "The Dive Bar Podcast" and voiced his displeasure not just about the Bills fanbase, but also about the city of Buffalo and their wings.
"That's why the fans be hating so much because they want to be down here [in Miami]," said Smith. "You ever went down to Buffalo? Oh my gosh, man. Buffalo is, I don't know how them dudes do it. I don't know how they did it...I don't know how they did it, man. Going from anywhere in the country, man, and going into Buffalo. That's got to be the worst place you can be. And the Buffalo wings ain't even good. They ain't even good. I'm at Buffalo. I'm at them. I'm throwing all type of shots at Buffalo."
New Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith trashes Bills Mafia and Buffalo
That right there, is a lot of bulletin board material provided by Smith. We don't think Bills Mafia is going to forget not just the criticisms from Smith about them, but also Buffalo and their famous wings.
The Dolphins have made it to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, both of which were the first years of head coach Mike McDaniel's tenure in Miami. While the team has been competitive, especially on offense, they have never been able to get past the Bills. In the 2022 season, the Dolphins were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Bills. Then last season, the Dolphins lost to the Bills in the season finale to miss out on the AFC East title and home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.
This offseason, the Bills saw their offense get overhauled, particularly in the passing game. Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entering Buffalo is Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman and former Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel.
As for the Dolphins, they added not only Smith to the passing attack but also veteran and multi-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. to line up alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
This past season with the Falcons, Smith recorded 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns on 70 targets in 17 games played. His receptions and receiving yards totals are the most he had in a single-season in his career.
For those curious, Smith played in six games against the Bills in his career, where he recorded nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith and the Dolphins will travel up to Buffalo for Week 9. Safe to say, Smith is probably going to here if from Bills Mafia if he touches the football during that matchup.