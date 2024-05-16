Donovan Mitchell denies report of frustration with teammates
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in offseason mode after losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. Almost as soon as the series ended, rumors began flying that multiple Cavs were frustrated with Jarret Allen for not being available against the Celtics and with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for numerous issues. In addition, The Athletic reported that Darius Garland may need to be traded if Mitchell chooses to sign an extension.
Despite all that, Donovan Mitchell is denying that he was upset with his teammates this season. According to the man himself on X, the star responded to reports that he was "frustrated with some teammates" by saying "Yeah aight. I'm sick of yall sometimes" with the No cap emoji in the middle of the tweet.
Mitchell might be the one in a different city next season as the All-NBA veteran could force Cleveland's hand by not signing a contract extension this offseason or just flat-out demanding a trade.
With so many different scenarios possibly happening with the Cavs this offseason, it's worth wondering how serious the rumors are and how honest his response is.
Will Donovan Mitchell stay in Cleveland?
Honestly, it's unclear if Mitchell will stay with the Cavs. Despite his public denial, the star can't be thrilled with the Cavs situation. He might not be upset with the other veterans on the team (or want that out publicly) but it's more probable than not that Mitchell wants some kind of change in Cleveland.
Whether that is a coaching change or a change in some of the veterans on the squad, Mitchell probably wants something to be different next season. If Mitchell stays on a long-term deal, Darius Garland will likely be moved to a different franchise. Despite Cleveland's star denying that he doesn't like his teammates, it's clear that this offseason will probably be filled with chaos for the Cavs.