Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Cavs
Donovan Mitchell has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. Find out his status for tonight's game between the Cavs and Celtics.
By Curt Bishop
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been out for a few days with a bone bruise on his left knee.
Tonight, the Cavs will square off against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Having Mitchell in their lineup would certainly give them a good chance to win.
However, the Cavs are going to be short-handed tonight, as Mitchell will be out for their game against the Celtics. In fact, Mitchell is expected to miss at least the next three games with his injury.
The Cavs guard received a PRP injection in his knee earlier this week.
Donovan Mitchell is out vs. Celtics
This is certainly not good news for the Cavs.
While Mitchell was already ruled out for the next three games anyway, it doesn't help that the Cavs have to face the Celtics, who are coming into this matchup hot, having won their past 10 games.
Cleveland will obviously hope that Mitchell doesn't miss more time than he is already slated to miss. He leads the Cavs with 28 points per game averaged. He has also averaged 6.2 assists per game, a field-goal percentage of 47.2 and a 3-point percentage of 37.1.
Mitchell already missed the Cavs' last two games against the struggling Detroit Pistons.
The Cavs currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. That's only one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second spot, but nine games behind Boston for the top spot. To make matters worse, the Bucks have finally heated up again, and are 8-2 in their prior 10 games.
In addition to Mitchell, the Cavs may be without another important piece as well. Guard Caris LeVert is listed as questionable for tonight's game. He is dealing with a right elbow sprain.
Ty Jerome and Isaiah Mobley are also listed as out for tonight's game, while Isaac Okoro is questionable.