Donovan Mitchell has relatable reaction to Evan Mobley signing monster contract with Cavs
The main goal of the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason was to get Donovan Mitchell to make a commitment by inking an extension to remain with the franchise past the 2024-25 season. They accomplished that, as their star guard signed a three-year extension.
Just weeks later, another franchise cornerstone, Evan Mobley, agreed to an extension. His extension locks Cleveland's core in place for at least the next couple of seasons as they look to compete for an NBA championship.
Cavaliers fans have reason to be elated by Mobley's extension, knowing that their 23-year-old budding star isn't going anywhere. He has had an impressive start to his NBA career, and as he continues to mature, he should only improve.
As excited as Cavs fans are for the Mobley extension, nobody appears to be more excited than the recently-paid Mitchell, who took to Twitter and had an extremely relatable reaction.
Donovan Mitchell's reaction to Evan Mobley's extension is very relatable
Chances are, if you see Mobley and Mitchell out enjoying a meal together, Mobley is the one footing the bill. When comparing their extensions, that makes sense. Mitchell's AAV is higher, but he got $150 million over three seasons while Mobley got over $220 million over five seasons.
I don't know about you, but if I was lucky enough to be friends with Mobley (or Mitchell for that matter), they'd be covering every bill. He got life-changing money and absolutely should not be afraid to spend it.
The best part of Mitchell's reaction, though, is that there clearly is a bond with arguably the franchise's two most valuable players. Just eight minutes after Wojnarowski broke the news, Mitchell was on Twitter, posting his hilarious and relatable reaction. That has to make Cavs fans feel good, as Mitchell is clearly all-in on this Cavs team.
Now, the only question is what will Mitchell make Mobley pay for? Hopefully, he shares that with everyone as well.