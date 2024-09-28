Dot dot dot? Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to stunning trade sending him to Knicks
The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the NBA world late on Friday night when Shams Charania broke the news that a trade was a brewin'. Apparently, they stunned Karl-Anthony Towns as well.
KAT is the centerpiece of the reported trade, heading to the Knicks in exchange for Juliues Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first round pick.
Based on his tweet just a few minutes before Shams broke the story, Towns is at a loss for words.
Karl-Anthony Towns is 'stunned' by Knicks trade
Jon Krawczynski, who broke the story alongside Charania, put one word to that reaction.
"Stunned," is the word Krawzcynski said is coming from Towns' camp.
The Timberwolves drafted Towns in 2015 with the No. 1 overall pick. He promptly delivered a Rookie of the Year performance before collecting four All-Star nods. He was a franchise player, leading them to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. With the Big 3 of Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, made it to the Western Conference Finals.
Based on his reaction to the trade, Towns seemed ready to run it back and see what that group could do.
Instead, his tenure in Minnesota ends at nine years. When his 29th birthday arrives in November, he'll be wearing New York Knicks gear.
The Timberwolves are sending Towns to New York, likely because of the upcoming weight of his contract. He's due $220 million over the next four years. They're selling high, avoiding that expense while picking up a first-round pick and functional talent in Randle and DiVincenzo.
The plus side for Towns is that he's going to a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks will now start a five that includes Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson. New York will expect KAT to assist them in their pursuit of a championship trophy.
Once he gets his jaw off the floor, of course.