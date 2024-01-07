DraftKings NFL picks, Week 18: Best DFS lineup for Sunday
Unless your fantasy football league is wildly different than the vast majority, your season is over. But if you need to scratch that itch for fantasy one last time, then there's a good chance that you're firing up DraftKings for one final DFS clash on Sunday to get the blood flowing (or at least one last time in the regular season).
For the exact same reason that most fantasy leagues don't include Week 18, though, tackling the DraftKings NFL slate for the final week of the regular season can be a bit challenging. Some teams are going to be giving it everything in the tank to fight for a playoff spot or to improve postseason seeding. Other teams can't do anything to improve or hurt their standing, meaning some star players could be rested for the playoffs.
All of this has to be taken into consideration when constructing a winning DraftKings DFS lineup. So where do we go given all of that? Let's go position-by-position as we build a winner for Week 18. But be warned, we're taking some big risks here for a tournament-based lineup to try and hit on large swings.
DraftKings NFL picks for Week 18: Best DFS lineup for Sunday
Quarterback: Josh Allen ($8,300)
While it might be a bit of a chalk play, I'm hoping that Josh Allen being the highest-price quarterback for the Week 18 DraftKings slate keeps his rostership at least somewhat in-check in tournament contests. Having said that, there is every reason as to why Allen is going to be that popular in addition to that costly to roster in DFS contests.
In 11 career games against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills star quarterback has dominated the division rival in brutal fashion. Allen averages 271.3 passing yards per game and has thrown for 31 touchdowns to only five interceptions. On top of that, he has 571 combined rushing yards and five additional scores on the ground against Miami as well.
If that dominance wasn't enough, few teams are as motivated as the Bills in Week 18 on Sunday. With a win over the Dolphins, they get home-field advantage to begin the playoffs by taking the AFC East. Given his success historically in this matchup along with the clear and obvious motivation on top of that, Allen is an obvious play at QB.