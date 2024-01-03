Every NFL quarterback resting in Week 18
In Week 18, teams that have punched their ticket to the playoffs will use this week to give their players a week of much-needed rest. Here is a preview of what the final week of the 2023 season looks like.
By Jack Posey
As we approach the final week of the NFL regular season, some teams will use this opportunity to rest key players. Quarterback is by far the most important position on the team. The way they play can make or break their team’s performance. An injury can almost instantly ruin a team’s season. Consider what Aaron Rodgers’ absence has done to the Jets this season. Here are teams benching their quarterbacks to rest in Week 18.
Every NFL quarterback who is sitting out Week 18
Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco joined the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, bringing a new energy to the team. Losing his first game back against the Rams 36-19, Flacco has led the Browns to four straight games. In three of those four games, the Browns have scored more than 30 points. Against the New York Jets in Week 17, they clinched a playoff berth. Jeff Driskel will start Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is the next quarterback that will sit in Week 18. No surprise here, Mahomes is widely considered to be (including by myself) to be the best quarterback in the NFL. Though, the Kansas City Chiefs have faced their share of struggles this year, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Despite these struggles, with their win over the Bengals, the Chiefs clinched their eighth straight AFC West crown. Blaine Gabbert will start in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matthew Stafford
One of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams have clinched their spot in the postseason. Winning their last three games by a decisive margin, the Rams will enter the playoffs as a force to be reckoned with. In Week 18, the Rams will face the NFC West winner San Francisco 49ers, Veteran Carson Wentz will start at quarterback.
Lamar Jackson
The most recently announced, is Lamar Jackson will sit in Week 18. The now MVP front-runner has led the Baltimore Ravens to a league-best 13 wins. The Ravens have already clinched the AFC North and the top spot in the AFC, meaning Jackson and other starters will have the next two weeks to rest. He will return when the Ravens take the field in the postseason for the divisional round. Backup Tyler Huntley will start in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Projecting the next players to get a week of rest
Multiple other teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs but have yet to announce roster moves for Week 18. Those teams that have clinched a playoff berth include the Miami Dolphins, 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. Some are expected to announce changes soon and some will play their starters.
First is the Dolphins, who are definitely going to be starting their best team. In Week 18, they face off against the Bills, on a date where the winner will be crowned the AFC East Champions and earn a home playoff game.
The 49ers have already clinched the top seed in the NFC, but they have not announced roster changes other than running backChristian McCaffrey, who nurses an injury suffered last week against the Washington Commanders. Their opponent, the Rams, will bench their quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
The Cowboys are unlikely to bench their starters and have not announced any changes. They have clinched their spot in the playoffs but are still battling the Eagles for the NFC East.
Finally, the Lions have clinched their first NFC North title ever, Despite this, Dan Cambell has said that he is playing all his guys to win the game against the Vikings.