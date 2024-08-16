Drake Maye convinced Patriots fans he’s QB1 with one throw
By Scott Rogust
In the very first preseason game, New England Patriots fans got their first look at rookie quarterback and third-overall pick Drake Maye, albeit in a limited capacity. One offensive series, to be exact. But on Thursday night, Maye had a chance to really make a statement, as he was set to play for the entire second quarter and some of the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Maye showed why he was selected in the Top 3 of this year's NFL Draft and why he was long considered a top quarterback prospect. Yes, it was a 14-13 loss to the Eagles, but the score isn't important in preseason action -- it's how you play.
While Maye may have thrown for just 47 yards, that passing yards total could have grown. In the third quarter, Maye launched a deep pass downfield to wide receiver Javon Baker, who had beaten defensive coverage. Baker dove head first and Maye's pass hit him in the hands. However, Baker wasn't able to haul it in.
But with that one pass, Patriots fans were convinced that Maye is their quarterback for the foreseeable future, and the successor to Tom Brady.
Patriots fans convinced Drake Maye is their QB of future
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media after this Maye pass and his overall performance.
With a larger sample size of playing time, Patriots fans were thrilled with what they saw from Maye. Besides the deep pass to Baker, Maye completed a pass to tight end Mitchell Wilcox with Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith in his face.
Maye also showcased his running ability. The rookie single-handedly scored the Patriots' only touchdown of the game, which arrived on a four-yard rushing touchdown in the red zone. May saw the open path to the end zone and didn't hesitate.
The expectation heading into the season was that Jacoby Brissett would be the starting quarterback, with Maye waiting in the wings. With Maye's showing and Brissett's brutal interception in the end zone early in the game, Maye may have head coach Jerod Mayo second-guessing his plan.