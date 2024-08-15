Patriots newest plan won’t let Drake Maye fall further behind rookie peers
By Scott Rogust
New England Patriots fans got their first look at the 2024 team last week when they played the Carolina Panthers in preseason action. Most importantly, the fanbase got a chance to see first-round pick, quarterback Drake Maye. However, Maye didn't get much playing time. Specifically, just one series.
Fans were left disappointed, but got an extended look at sixth-round pick Joe Milton III. But with the regular season around the corner, and with Jacoby Brissett likely being the starter, fans want to see Maye with extended playing time. Well that's what they're goign to get.
According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Maye is scheduled to play the entirety of the second quarter and some of the third quarter in New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.
Drake Maye to play entire second quarter for Patriots in preseason game vs. Eagles
This is certainly welcome news, especially for fans to see how Maye can react during in-game situations.
Brissett will play the entire first quarter before Maye enters the game. After Maye leaves, it will be Milton who steps in, where he will play the third quarter and some of the fourth quarter. Bailey Zappe will finish the game.
In the team's game against the Panthers, Maye completed two-of-three pass attempts for 19 yards.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that Maye playing in one series and Brissett receiving just four snaps against the Panthers was "always the plan."
“We wanted to see Jacoby, obviously, go out there and operate, as well as Drake — mixing them in there with the [first unit],” Mayo said, h/t Boston.com's Conor Ryan. “The rest of those guys like [Bailey] Zappe and Joe [Milton]. They went out there and finished up the game and I thought they did a good job."
Now, Maye will have a legitimate chance to see how well he can play in an NFL game. Yes, it's preseason, but it's an NFL game nonetheless. Plus, it will prevent a situation like last week, where Milton received huge recognition with his play.
Fans looking to see Maye have more extended playing time, the game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 15, live on NFL Network.