Draymond Green fittingly makes Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors about himself

Draymond Green admits he almost signed with Memphis last year



“I called Klay and I called Steph on separate calls, and Steve, and I was just telling them like, ‘Yo, I’m leaving. I’m going to Memphis.’”



(🎥 @TheVolumeSports / h/t @KevonLooneyMuse )



pic.twitter.com/DnYCn1CbKc