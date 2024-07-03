Draymond Green fittingly makes Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors about himself
By Curt Bishop
Draymond Green has a penchant to make certain things about himself. He's had trouble controlling his antics in the past but has also made some comments that made him look incredibly self-centered, which is a bad look for the Golden State Warriors big man.
Earlier this week, the Warriors bid farewell to a fan favorite and franchise icon, as Klay Thompson signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, bringing an end to an era in San Francisco. The deal is worth three years and $50 million.
Fittingly, Green decided to make Thompson's decision to sign in Dallas all about himself, recounting a moment last offseason when he was considering signing with the Memphis Grizzlies.
"I called Klay and I called Steph on separate calls," Green recalled. I was just telling them like 'Yo, I'm leaving. I'm going to Memphis."'
Draymond Green makes Klay Thompson's departure all about himself
Green enjoyed several special years with Thompson while in Golden State, and while Thompson is gone, Green still remains. However, his comments about him wanting to leave last year make him look incredibly self-centered.
This story about him almost signing with the Grizzlies simply isn't relevant and has nothing to do with Thompson choosing to sign in Dallas. So naturally, the Warriors big man has done everything he can to make this whole thing about himself, rather than take time to wish Thompson luck in Dallas.
It's almost as if Green is taking credit for Thompson's decision to sign in Dallas rather than wish his old teammate luck, which is incredibly tone-deaf of the Warriors star.
Green was certainly appreciative of his time with Thompson, even going as far as to say he didn't put himself in the same category as Thompson and Curry. But this was certainly not the time for him to try and make something about himself.