Draymond Green's take on Warriors-Klay Thompson contract talks isn't a good sign
Has Klay Thompson played his last game with the Golden State Warriors? Longtime teammate Draymond Green did little to quell any concerns with his stance on the ongoing matter.
By Lior Lampert
Many are speculating whether Klay Thompson's dreadful 0-of-10 shooting performance versus the Sacramento Kings in the 9-10 matchup of the Western Conference NBA Play-In Tournament will go down as his final game with the Golden State Warriors. He enters unrestricted free agency this summer after a decorated 13-year tenure, including four championship rings and serving as a vital contributor to one of the most distinguished dynasties in league history.
Draymond Green, the third member of the iconic trio with Thompson and Stephen Curry, has spent his 12-year career as a Warrior with Thompson by his side, developing a special bond during their time together. But their devotion to finishing what they started as a threesome is tested this offseason.
The always outspoken Green weighed in on the matter during an episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," and did little to quell any concerns about where Thompson and Golden State stand in contract talks.
Draymond Green all but points to Klay Thompson having played his last game with the Golden State Warriors
"I personally want Klay [Thompson] to come back. We all do. But if Klay ultimately decides that he wants something else for himself, for his life, [he's] got the utmost love and support because what we've done together can never be taken away. The brotherhood that we built will not change at all. But we do want to finish," Green said.
While Green expressed his desire to ride off into the sunset with Thompson by his and Curry's side in the Bay Area, he didn't exude confidence that a deal would get done, instead leaving it in the hands of his longtime teammate and voicing support for him regardless of the outcome.
"I ultimately hope that he's back here, that we can all close this thing out together the way we've done it," Green emphasized. "You don't have the opportunity to finish with the guys you started with often, and we have that opportunity," he added.
Alas, Thompson's recent comments didn't paint an optimistic picture about re-signing, suggesting a Warriors exit is around the corner, and Green's latest remarks only added fuel to the fire.