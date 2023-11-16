Best memes and tweets after NBA chokes Draymond Green's wallet
The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green for five games after an altercation with Rudy Gobert.
By Mark Powell
The NBA suspended Draymond Green for five games on Wednesday night, stemming from Tuesday's incident in which he got involved in an on-court altercation and tried to choke Rudy Gobert from behind. Gobert had a good sense of humor about the incident postgame, claiming he knew Green was going to find a way to get ejected because Steph Curry wasn't playing, and suggesting that Green was one step away from actually harming him.
“(But) the choke wasn’t good enough. Yeah, it wasn’t enough for me to really have to (go to sleep). But he tried. He tried really hard, but it wasn’t good enough to where I felt like I was really in danger of falling asleep or something like that," Gobert told The Athletic.
Adam Silver and the NBA suspended Green five games specifically because this is not his first offense. In fact, he has been suspended four times prior. Draymond's actions has repercussions this time around, and he will miss contests against the Thunder (2x), Rockets, Suns and Spurs. One of those is an in-season tournament game.
Golden State will feel Green's absence, even for a short period of time, as Curry is expected to remain out with an injury as well. Klay Thompson was fined for his role in the incident, but thankfully for the Warriors was not given severe punishment like Green.
In all, Green will miss five games and lose $769,970 as a result.
NBA Twitter trolls Draymond Green, Warriors over suspension
Basketball fans had a lot of fun at Green's expense, which won't be the only money he's missing over the next week or so.
The two missed games against the Oklahoma City Thunder are long overdue, as one Twitter user points out.
Draymond's first game back will come against the Kings, which is also a little ironic.
Draymond will be back sooner rather than later, and the Dubs may have dodged a significant punishment from the league.