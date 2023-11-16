Dream St. Louis Cardinals starting rotation if John Mozeliak’s gets creative
If the St. Louis Cardinals back down from John Mozeliak's previous indication that the team would sign at least two frontline starters this season, here's the best their rotation could look.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals No. 1 starter: LHP, Jordan Montgomery
Surprise, surprise. In a dream rotation full of right-handed pitching, Jordan Montgomery is the logical fit to top the ground as a lefty. Montgomery was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline, but never lost respect for the Cardinals organization. He's reportedly open to a return after leading the Rangers to a World Series this postseason.
FanSided's Robert Murray has long floated a Montgomery-Cardinals reunion as a good possibility. While Montgomery will be expensive, at least St. Louis knows what they're getting. The Cards believed in him as a frontline starter when others did not, including Monty's former team, the New York Yankees.
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline," Murray wrote. "Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis."
If Montgomery can pitch like he did this postseason for Texas, he's the ace the Cards desperately need. Signing Montgomery and Quantrill would open up financial capital to perhaps pursue other needs, as well, as Mozeliak would avoid adding two expensive starters. Gilbert and Beeter, both acquired via trade in this scenario, are relatively affordable in 2024.