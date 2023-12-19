Drew Lock gets emotional after coming off bench for surprise Seahawks win
Drew Lock gave an emotional postgame interview after pulling off an unreal come-from-behind victory for the Seattle Seahawks against the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Jack Posey
Last night the Seattle Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles. On the shoulders of backup Drew Lock, they were able to pull off a comeback that propelled the Seahawks over the finish line. Geno Smith was active and Pete Carrol and company still decided to give the start to Lock facing the 10-3 Eagles. Why? Maybe Geno wasn’t a hundred percent after missing last week due to a groin injury. Whatever the reason, Lock worked his butt off to be in the position he is after a tough start to his career.
The Seahawks kept the game close enough on Monday night that down 13-17, Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the endzone to pull off the win. Lock passed for 208 yards and a touchdown. After the game, he poured his heart out to Lisa Salters.
“And then you sit there and watch games and wonder… can I do this still? I haven’t been out there, that’s the human nature of it. I get back out there last week, and I’m like you know what… I’m the man still, I can do this," said Lock.
Drew Lock pours heart out in emotional postgame interview after leading Seahawks to win over Eagles
After the 2018 season, Lock entered his name into the NFL draft. He left Missouri after throwing for over 12,000 yards and 99 touchdowns in four seasons. Lock slid in the draft, eventually falling to the Denver Broncos in the second round. Then-general manager John Elway and others thought they had found their franchise quarterback. That was a lot of pressure for the young Lock.
After three disappointing and injury-riddled seasons, the Broncos decided they had enough. In a massive trade, the Broncos shipped Drew Lock to the Seahawks and received Russell Wilson. Then in the offseason, Lock would lose the starting job to Geno Smith. Amid Smith’s resurgence, Lock remained the backup. But after Smith suffered an injury, it was time for Lock to step up.
In his first game, he faced a tall task; face the NFC’s best 49ers. The Seahawks would lose 28-16. The next week, he would receive the starting bid again, this time against the Eagles. And he would lead the Seahawks to a massive upset to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Lock has come a long way, with both the way he plays and carries himself. Against the Eagles, he showed why he might deserve a shot somewhere else.