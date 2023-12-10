Seahawks' QB situation in Week 14 won't be determined until pregame
The Seattle Seahawks won't know who their Week 14 starting quarterback will be until pregame workouts.
By Scott Rogust
UPDATE: Drew Lock was named the Seattle Seahawks' Week 14 starting quarterback during pregame warmups, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Geno Smith attempted to play through a groin injury suffered this week, but wasn't able to go at full strength in pregame warmups.
The original story can be viewed below.
The Seattle Seahawks have playoff aspirations this season after shocking the NFL world last year. In 2023, the team sits at 6-6 on the year and sits just outside of the playoff picture entering Week 14. Last week, the Seahawks lost a close and competitive game to the Dallas Cowboys by the score of 41-35.
On Sunday, the Seahawks are set to face off against the rival San Francisco 49ers. Not only are they looking to move up into a Wild Card spot, but also to prevent the 49ers from clinching a playoff berth. But who is going to be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks?
Starter Geno Smith is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in practice this past Thursday after stumbling over a teammate. On Sunday, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport said that the Seahawks and Smith are going to see if he can play during pregame workouts. But Rapoport says that it is trending "in the wrong direction," meaning that Drew Lock would start.
Geno Smith uncertain to play in Week 14 for Seahawks, setting stage for Drew Lock start
Rapoport mentions that Lock took all of the first-team reps in practice on Friday after Smith's injury. The Seahawks then provided a bit of insurance at the quarterback position after they elevated Sean Mannion off their practice squad.
Smith has been injured quite a bit this season but tried his best to play in games. In Week 4, Smith left Seattle's game against the New York Giants after a knee injury on a questionable hit but would return two series later. Then in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith suffered an elbow injury late in the game but would return to set the team up on a potential game-tying field goal. Smith would play four days later on Thanksgiving against the 49ers despite the elbow injury.
So it should come as no surprise that Smith is doing everything he can to play on Sunday.
Lock hasn't started a single game for the Seahawks since coming over from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. The former 2019 second-round pick played in just two games in two years, with both of those performances taking place this season. But Lock does have starting experience during his time with the Broncos, holding an 8-13 win-loss record.
In his two appearances with the Seahawks this season, Lock completed 4-of-12 pass attempts for 66 yards, zero interceptions, and one interception. In his career, Lock has thrown for 4,806 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions while completing 58.9 percent of his passes.
Kickoff for Seahawks vs. 49ers takes place at 4:05 p.m. ET. So just prior to that time, there should be a definitive answer about whether the Smith or Lock will start at quarterback.