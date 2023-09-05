Duke’s QB star asks for an extension on homework after big win in postgame interview
Ever so the student, Riley Leonard was asking about his homework after Duke's win over top-10 Clemson. With a superstar QB like Leonard, what is Duke's ceiling?
After leading the Duke Blue Devils to a win over top-ten-ranked Clemson, Riley Leonard asked his professor for an extension on his homework. While it is unknown whether or not Leonard got the extension for late homework, he will certainly be one famous QB for the rest of the season in his classes.
Leonard was able to play very well in Duke's opening win against Clemson. He threw for 175 yards and was able to keep the Tigers defense on its toes with his feet. His best play of the game came on a designed run where he was able to break tackles from opposing defenders to score a rushing TD in the third quarter of this game.
What exactly is the Duke ceiling after beating top ranked Clemson in week one?
Duke will most likely be ranked in this week's AP poll. That ranking will go up after the Blue Devils are able to plausibly take care of Lafayette and Northwestern, respectively. A week after those two cupcakes, Sam Hartman and the rest of the Fighting Irish will be a hard challenge for Duke to get over. Still, Duke has the talent to beat them.
The NC State and Florida State games come after Leonard and the rest of the team play against The Fighting Irish. While N.C. State is a worse team than Florida St. or Notre Dame, the Wolfpack is certainly nothing to sneeze at. From then, the schedule still is tough with having to face Wake Forest, Louisville, and North Carolina. The Tar Heels are one of the better schools in the country with their own superstar QB leading the charge.
The schedule does lighten up after that. At the very least, their season opener against Clemson showed that they will be able to beat some of the tough opponents that they have to face this season. Still, the Blue Devils might not be able to match their 9-win total from last season in the regular season. At the very least, Duke should lose to one of North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Florida State.
Duke has a lot of talent but does not seem like a playoff team by any means. If they were, they would be able to beat all three of the higher-talented teams that they play. Even if the Blue Devils do not match their win total from last season, clearly Mike Elfo has the program heading in the right direction.