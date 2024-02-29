Duke star makes miraculous recovery after deadly court storming just days ago
Just days after a court storming delivered an ankle sprain for Kyle Filipowski, the Duke star jumped back on the court and led the Blue Devils to victory
After Duke suffered a massive upset against Wake Forest, a court storm left Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski with an ankle sprain that drew national ire.
ESPN's Jay Bilas, a Duke alum, went wild, calling for the banning of court storming and asking for anyone who does it to be arrested. Bilas' sentiments were coincided by several members at the network as well as a majority of the outside world.
Well, maybe Bilas' rant might have equated to a Stephen A. Smith rant, i.e. unnecessary and downright laughable, because in a shocking turn of events, Filipowski rejoined the team against Louisville and scored nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds in the 84-59 victory.
Kyle Filipowski makes a stunning return days after suffering an ankle injury and helps lead Duke to a victory
Was Filipowski faking an injury? That's a question that is predominantly being talked about Chapel Hill and Raleigh for sure, and maybe a few other places. But from the outskirts, it doesn't look like as if he was faking, yet his quick return has people wondering. Ankle injuries can vary widely in recovery time depending on severity.
Granted, Filipowski didn't light up the scoreboard, but grabbing 10 rebounds on a bad ankle and scoring nine points? That's not exactly Hollywood material, but still impressive considering what transpired against Wake Forest a few games prior. Nonetheless, it is good to see Filipowski back on the court, but court-storming will always be part of the discussion.
The act has garnered controversy for so long in various sports including football, which Duke had the pleasure of seeing last season when the football field was stormed by the students after their upset over Clemson. Until it is abolished, it will continue to be a tradition despite what the pundits decided to argue against.
Meanwhile, for Filipowski and his teammates, they have a date with Virginia at home on Saturday and then a road trip to Raleigh against NC State. If the Wolfpack were to win, expect a court storming and see the reaction then.