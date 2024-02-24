WATCH: Duke star Kyle Filipowski injured by Wake Forest student storming court
The Duke Blue Devils were upset on Saturday afternoon on the road against in-state rival Wake Forest, but outside of the No. 8 team in college basketball taking a loss, the bigger story was the aftermath of the result.
As the Demon Deacons secured the home victory over a Top 10 team in Duke, Blue Devils star big man Kyle Filipowski was struck by a Wake Forest student storming the court in celebration.
Filipowski was visibly shaken up and in a great deal of pain as his teammates and Duke coaches helped carry him off of the floor and fought off any other court-stormers who could've come into contact with the big man.
Duke star Kyle Filipowski injured by court-storming Wake Forest fan
There has not yet been an update on Filipowski's injury after the collision with the Wake Forest fan, but it was clearly something that caused him a quite a bit of pain with how he and his Duke teammates reacted.
This apparent injury to Filipowski comes several weeks after Iowa Hawkeyes instant-legend Caitlin Clark collided with a court-stormer as well. She was ultimately just shaken up after the incident, but that was still enough to spark another call for court-storming to be halted or, at the very least, more controlled.
Yes, college basketball and college sports at large are heavily influenced by the fan experience and passion. But when something as superfluous as rushing the floor after an upset win -- or at all -- is causing potential harm to the athletes involved in the competition, it's not remotely worth it.
In this specific case, we should see changes in how the ACC governs this type of fan behavior. The SEC recently handed out a fine to the LSU Tigers after their fans rushed the court following an upset victory over Kentucky. The ACC currently has no such penalties in place, but an injury to any player, but especially a star like Filipowski, should bring about much-needed changes to that policy.