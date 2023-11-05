Dumpster Fire: Tyson Bagent sends Bears fans in total divide on social media in heated QB debate
Tyson Bagent had a rough second half against the New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears fans debated whether the team is better off with the rookie starting or Justin Fields.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears have not been able to do a deep dive evaluation of the quarterback position, as Justin Fields has been sidelined for multiple games due to a thumb injury. Stepping in to replace Fields is undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who entered in relief in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Bagent had started in each game since, including this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Bagent did look solid early on in the game, highlighted by two touchdown passes in the first half and entering halftime with a 14-14 tie. But once the second half began, the wheels fell off, as Bagent threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The Bears would go on to lose 24-17 to the Saints.
Before the game, there was debate about whether the team should continue moving forward with Bagent as the starting quarterback even if Fields is cleared to return. Well, Bears fans shared their thoughts during the game.
Bears fans give their thoughts on QB drama after Tyson Bagent's dud game vs. Saints
Bears social media had thoughts, but drawing out a clear and conclusive thoughtline is impossible. Right now, it would be impossible to represent the fanbase's opinion on the position with one specific angle.
Entering the game, Bagent had been a mixed bag for the Bears. In his first official start, he led the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But in Week 8, he lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime.
This Saturday in New Orleans, Bagent threw for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 18-of-30 pass attempts. Bagent did pick up 70 rushing yards on eight carries but did have the lost fumble.
Bagent looked good in the first half, but the second half is one he and the Bears faithful would like to forget.
The Bears are in a position in which they need to evaluate their signal-calling position. They are nowhere near contending for a playoff spot and actually have strong odds to potentially pick first-overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They need to determine if Fields is indeed the quarterback of the future. If they feel that won't be the case, they then would be able to select either Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans or Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels early on in the first round.
We'll see if Fields can return on a short week when the team plays the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. If not, it will be Bagent starting under center once again.