Updated NFL Draft order after Week 9: Bears and Cardinals keep losing
The Chicago Bears might be bad, but you have to be envious of their draft picks... Here's where they land in the NFL Draft order if the season were to end today.
By Josh Wilson
Week 9 marks the technically exact middle of the NFL season. At this point, we're past the "early" part of the year. There are still plenty of games to be played, but teams with ghastly poor records can no longer blame a slow start to back up their poor results or to drum up hope they can turn it around.
Most bad teams know they aren't making the postseason.
As such, certain teams are going to look more toward developing talent and scouting prospects in the NFL Draft.
Both the playoff picture and draft order are coming into view. The top pick in the draft is expected to win the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.
Here's how things look after Week 9.
NFL Draft order after Week 9 games
Draft order updated after the early slate of Sunday afternoon games:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
- Chicago Bears
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- Los Angeles Rams
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
- New York Jets
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals continue to lose, getting shut out completely by the Browns this week 27-0. Their placement as a permanent fixture as the worst record in the league and therefore best draft pick in the league are questionable with Kyler Murray expected to come back within the next few weeks.
The Bears, meanwhile, continue to lose regardless of who is under center and retain both their own draft pick and the Carolina Panthers. After they traded for and subsequently extended Montez Sweat, they still continue to string fans and their hope along that the team can stage a quality rebuild.
The Patriots are perhaps most curious... They feel firmly connected to Mac Jones, but discussions around job security for Bill Belichick (as both a coach and general manager) could impact how likely the team is to pivot toward a rebuild.