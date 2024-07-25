Dylan Cease no-hitter should only increase Padres interest in dream trade target
The San Diego Padres made two huge blockbuster trades this offseason. One of them was a Juan Soto trade, ensuring that they got a haul for him before he walked in free agency. The other one was using a big piece of that Soto deal, Drew Thorpe, to then turn around and acquire Dylan Cease in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Cease isn't the player Soto is, obviously, but he was still a big addition for a Padres team in need of starting pitching. He was San Diego's most dependable starter before his start on Thursday and after no-hitting the Washington Nationals, the move to acquire him only looks better.
As good as Cease has been for San Diego, the Padres still need rotation help with the trade deadline rapidly approaching. Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish are both out, and their depth is lacking in that position.
The Padres have already been linked to Garrett Crochet, another White Sox starter. After seeing how good Cease has been, they should only want Crochet even more.
Garrett Crochet becomes an even more desirable Padres trade target after Dylan Cease no-hitter
Cease has had a good year for the Padres but Crochet has been even better for the White Sox, posting a 3.07 ERA in 21 starts and 111.1 innings of work. His 157 strikeouts lead the league, as does his 2.30 FIP. There's a good chance Crochet would be an AL Cy Young finalist, or at least in the discussion if the season ended today.
Getting a pitcher as good as Crochet who happens to have two additional years of club control would be a dream for the Padres. They have the prospect capital to get a deal done and obviously have a history of doing blockbusters with the White Sox that have gone their way. Remember, Fernando Tatis Jr. was acquired in a deal with the White Sox as well, not just Cease!
A deal involving Crochet might be less likely now than ever with the news that the southpaw is refusing to move to the bullpen and won't pitch into October without an extension, but perhaps the Padres will be swayed to not only meet a crazy asking price but meet Crochet's demands too, after seeing how well their recent trade with the White Sox has gone. It certainly can't impact their interest negatively, at least.
Even if a deal doesn't come to fruition at the trade deadline, the Padres could be in the market for pitching in the offseason, when Crochet might ease up on his demands.