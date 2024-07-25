Dylan Cease redeems himself in the best way with Padres no-hitter
Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we? Flash back to September 3, 2022.
Dylan Cease was a member of the Chicago White Sox and he was pitching in a game against the Minnesota Twins. After Cease got through six innings of no-hit baseball, the crowd began to murmur a bit as to how long Cease could keep this up. Could he really complete the no-hitter?
Cease would go into the ninth inning with the no-hitter still in tact, just three outs away from etching his name into the history books forever. Cease began the ninth with a strikeout before getting the second hitter to fly out.
All that stood between him and history was the Twins leadoff hitter, Luis Arraez. Unfortunately, Cease would need to wait to complete his no-hitter, as Arraez deposited a 1-1 slider into right center field for a single, silencing the Chicago crowd that was on their feet.
Now, nearly two years later, Cease was finally able to get his revenge in the best way possible.
Dylan Cease no-hits the Nationals, completes second no-hitter in Padres history
Cease would take the bump on Thursday afternoon for a day baseball game between the Padres and the Nationals. Again, much like 2022, Cease would make it through six no hit innings and the crowd would begin to murmur.
The Padres righty has been dominant recently. He's thrown two consecutive outings of 6+ innings of shutout baseball. And when he gets rolling, he really gets rolling.
As the game entered the ninth inning, Cease had eight innings of no-hit, shutout baseball. He was also sitting on over 100 pitches on the game.
The Padres rightfully sent him back out for the ninth inning. After an eight pitch battle with Ildemaro Vargas, Cease got a ground out. Jacob Young would roll the first pitch of his at bat over for out number two in the ninth inning.
Now, in a situation much similar to 2022, the top of the lineup was up in a game where Cease was one out away from a no-hitter. CJ Abrams reached on a slider, slapping a low line drive into right field that drew a shocking resemblance to the Luis Arraez single from two years ago.
But this ball would stay up enough for it to be a line out instead of a single, completing the second no hitter in the history of the San Diego Padres.