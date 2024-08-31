Husktrick Mahomes: Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola keeps insane comparisons alive to start college career
By Austen Bundy
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was already a highly anticipated talent entering Week 1 of the 2024-25 college football season -- comparisons to Patrick Mahomes made him a viral sensation before a ball was even snapped.
The true freshman bears a striking resemblance to Kansas City's two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP, even wearing the same shades as the Chiefs star when arriving for Nebraska's season-opener against UTEP.
But that's not where the uncanny likeness ends. Raiola's early on-field display for the Cornhuskers featured flashes of brilliance similar to Mahomes' trademark bravado.
Dylan Raiola brings Mahomes comparisons to life in Nebraska debut
In the first quarter on third down and long, Raiola stepped up into pressure and threw a sidearm pass around an outreached defender to hit his receiver perfectly in stride for the first down.
Later in the second quarter, Raiola displayed his arm strength on his first career touchdown as a college starter.
The 59-yard rainbow dropped perfectly into receiver Isaiah Neyor's hands along the right sideline, adding more fuel to the Mahomes comparisons and evoking the nickname "Husktrick Mahomes" from NFL Network's Rich Eisen.
Mahomes himself weighed in during the game, calling Railoa his "lil' cuzzo" again on X in response to his first touchdown throw.
But Raiola wasn't done yet. After a clutch interception by the Cornhusker defense, Raiola led a two-minute drill down the field -- capped by another dime tossed to receiver Jahmal Banks in the corner of the endzone.
In just one half, Raiola went 15-for-22 and tallied 192 yards on top of the two scores, leading Nebraska to a 30-7 lead. Not bad for a freshman.
He still has a long way to go before he ultimately lives up to any realistic Mahomes comparison. But for a Nebraska program that has been mired in mediocrity (or worse) following decades of dominance, the sight of anything at quarterback even worthy of being in the same breath as the Chiefs signal-caller has to be exceptionally refreshing.