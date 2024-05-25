EA College Football 25 tiered every program in the country to determine payment

EA Sports is paying colleges for CFB25 based on a tier system using AP Poll finishes from the past 10 years👀



Tier 1: $99,875.16

Tier 2: $59,925.09

Tier 3: $39,950.06

Tier 4: $9,987.52



(via @cllctMedia) pic.twitter.com/tFYOO4In3n