Viral 'Fix You' fan trailer for EA College Football 25 raises the bar for EA Sports
By John Buhler
For as epic as EA Sports' trailer was for EA College Football 25, what if Electronic Arts went with a different song than Guns N' Roses hard rock anthem "Welcome to the Jungle"? That song hits as hard as when it was released back in 1987. I get what EA Sports was trying to do to get us fired up for its game, but what if it went with a song that would have us pulling on our heartstrings? Yes, Coldplay...
Noted NFL writer Kevin Clark, best known for his time at The Ringer, now doing a podcast for Omaha Productions through ESPN, suggested that it would have been so incredible to have this trailer scored to Coldplay's "Fix You". Clark may not have a favorite NFL team, but he is a proud graduate of the University of Miami and a massive Hurricanes fan. Fate would have it, someone beat him to this.
Adam Laskaris of Daily Hive Toronto did the lord's work for all of us. While Gen-Alpha and some of Gen-Z are getting used to the idea of having a college football video game, millennials and Gen-Xers find themselves feeling very emotional about the return of this sports franchise. This was a game that made so many of us fall in love with college football. It is back in our lives, and we couldn't be happier.
When the tears stream down your face, let it all out, as this moment has been a decade in the making.
In an upcoming game rated E for everyone, college football is and always has been, for everyone.
EA College Football 25 trailer set to Coldplay's "Fix You" will make you cry
As a co-host of a college football podcast myself, False Start is for everyone, and everyone else... For as corporate as the NFL and professional sports can feel at times, I always go back to college sports. Going to a big school like Georgia certainly helped, but college sports resonate with us in a way that I can only describe as a coming-of-age story. We went from teens to young adults while in college.
At UGA, everybody played some installment of EA College Football's predecessor. We used to ask Lee Corso what play to run. We would make our favorite teams dynastic, schedule games with random opponents years and decades out and fall in love with our favorite created players before he too exhausted his eligibility and went to something we hope was the NFL. What a time to be alive!
For the entirety of my professional writing career, at times, I have felt like arguing with a wall that this product is better than the professional one. The kids keep it fresh, wacky, weird and wonderful. This video game's predecessor used to be a gateway to explain my reality of what I know is true. It is better because even bad college football is still an enjoyable product to watch, to consume and to live with.
I am so eternally grateful this game will help bring into my sport millions of new fans, young and old.