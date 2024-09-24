Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
New York Giants - Helmet Catch
February 3, 2008
The stakes could not be higher. The opponent could not be better. Eli Manning could not put the ball anywhere else. David Tyree couldn’t just catch the ball with his hands. The New York Giants have a Super Bowl Championship thanks to the helmet of Tyree.
The play is truly insane. Eli Manning should have been tackled multiple times. He was literally wrapped up by Jarvis Green. He stood tall and took a big hit from Tedy Bruschi. Tyree was covered by Rodney Harrison, one of the best to break up passes in league history. Oh, and the Patriots had never lost and they were up by four points with about a minute left. The hand strength it took for Tyree to keep this ball connected to his helmet is truly insane.
The Giants kept driving and threw a game-winning touchdown to Plaxico Burress, officially ending the Patriots' bid to be the first-ever 19-0 team in league history.
This is one of the best plays in league history. Many of these plays are considered based on the stakes and what was on the line. Of course that matters here, but this play would be in consideration if it happened in the Giants and Patriots Week 17 matchup. It’s such an improbable catch. You can see it on the face of every Patriots player. They are stunned in disbelief. That's the legacy of the Helmet Catch.