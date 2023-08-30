Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DE L.C. Greenwood
Ever wonder why the lanky defender wore those gold shoes? There are any number of stories regarding the matter (see lcgreenwood68.com). When it comes to his outstanding career in the National Football League, it’s safe to say it didn’t really matter what this talented performer wore on his feet.
The same year that the Pittsburgh Steelers used the fourth overall selection in 1969 on North Texas State defensive tackle Joe Greene, the franchise took Arkansas Pine-Bluff defensive end L.C. Greenwood in the 10th round (238th overall). They would eventually team up with defensive tackle Ernie Holmes and defensive end Dwight White to form the fabled “Steel Curtain.”
Greene and Greenwood both spent 13 seasons with the franchise, and the former was a first-ballot Hall of Gamer. Greenwood is still waiting his turn and hopes to one day join a slew of Steelers’ teammates who were part of four Super Bowl titles in a six-year span.
Via Pro Football Reference, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound defender racked up 78.0 sacks in 170 regular-season contests. He also added an impressive 12.5 quarterback traps in 18 postseason contests. Greenwood would be named to six Pro Bowls, earned All-Pro honors in 1974 and ’75 and was also voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s.