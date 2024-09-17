Eagles big offseason whiff is glaring after just two weeks
By Lior Lampert
After not traveling with the team for their regular-season opener in Brazil, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White remains inactive for Week 2.
However, the veteran is merely getting benched and not dealing with an injury this time, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
As noted by McLane, White is "healthy now" after missing Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers because of a sprained ankle. Regardless, the one-time Pro Bowler got "beat out" by Nakobe Dean for the Eagles' "MIKE" gig. It marks the latest indication that Philly feels buyer's remorse after signing the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer this past offseason.
The Eagles whiffing on Devin White this offseason is glaring after just two weeks
Philadelphia and White agreed on a one-year deal worth "up to" $7.5 million in free agency last March. Roughly six months later, the 26-year-old is ostensibly not part of the organization's plans. Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman doesn't often miss, especially this badly, when it comes to roster construction. Nevertheless, the renowned personnel chief dropped the ball on this one.
Philadelphia's recent actions signal that they've accepted White as a sunk cost and are prepared to move on as soon as his contract expires. Before benching him, the Eagles reportedly explored the possibility of trading the 2019 No. 5 overall draft pick. In other words, the partnership virtually ended before it began.
White has proven himself capable of being a high-caliber player in the NFL, so this is a fall from grace. He earned All-Pro Second Team honors with the Bucs in 2020 and was instrumental to their Super Bowl run that year. Fast forward to 2024, his role on an Eagles defensive unit with glaring holes in the middle of the field got relinquished.
Whether the Eagles will cut White or ship him elsewhere remains unclear. Perhaps they intend to integrate him into the lineup in due time, though that feels far-fetched based on reading the tea leaves.
Still young, uber-athletic and talented, White could generate buzz on the market if Philly made him available. Character concerns are sinking his value and public perception after he apparently "quit" on Tampa Bay in 2023.