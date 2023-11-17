Eagles can't afford a Super Bowl repeat in this department against the Chiefs
The Eagles couldn't get to Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII. When they meet in Week 11, the pass rush will be the key.
By Jack Posey
Two NFL heavyweights met in Super Bowl LVII, also known as the Kelce Bowl because it featured Jason Kelce and his Philadelphia Eagles against Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs. The game lived up to the hype and was worthy of the Super Bowl matchup. In the end, the Chiefs celebrated their World Championship while Philadelphia mourned a disappointing ending to a magical season.
In Week 11 this season, the teams will face off in a Super Bowl rematch, this time at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. With the game sure to live up to the same hype as it did last year, both teams come in as the No. 1 seeds for their respective conferences. The Chiefs will enter the game as 2.5-point favorites.
How the Eagles spent the offseason fixing their biggest Super Bowl struggle vs. Chiefs
Even though they lost the biggest game of the season, the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman did not wallow in pity. Despite, losing both coordinators in the offseason, their roster improved. The Eagles lost some key free agents but managed to acquire running back D’Andre Swift and add key pieces through the draft like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The team got even scarier by acquiring safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans. Through nine weeks, the Eagles have a league-best eight wins.
In 2022, The Eagles led the entire NFL with 70 sacks, 15 more than the next team, behind team leader Hassan Reddick with 17 sacks. Despite this ability to generate pressure, the Eagles recorded zero sacks in the Super Bowl. To add to that jaw-dropping stat, the Chiefs have allowed a league-leading 38 sacks since the start of last year. In comparison, the Eagles have 100 sacks since the start of 2022.
In the highly anticipated rematch, the Eagles will need to generate more pressure and sacks to keep Patrick Mahomes and company at bay, in order to leave Kansas City with a win.