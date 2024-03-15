Eagles continue big spending offseason by inking Devin White: Contract details, grade
The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker to help bolster their defense in 2024.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles prioritized putting the 2023 season behind them, especially how they collapsed after a 10-1 start resulted in a Wild Card Round elimination by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team brought in Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore as defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively. In free agency, general manager Howie Roseman signed running back Saquon Barkley away from the rival New York Giants, added rusher Bryce Huff from the Jets, and reunited with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
If you thought the Eagles were done in free agency, the team answered with an emphatic no on Thursday, as they signed former Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Eagles signed White to a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million.
White was a highly touted prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU, easily one of the top linebackers in the class. The LSU star didn't have to wait long for his name to be called, as he was selected fifth-overall by the Buccaneers.
In his second season with Tampa Bay, he was named a Second-team All-Pro player after recording 140 combined tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and four defended passes. Of course, that was the year in which the Buccaneers won the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.
Last offseason, White sought a new contract but requested a trade off the team after not receiving one. Ultimately, the linebacker decided to play for the team in 2023. White would split time with K.J. Britt at inside linebacker after dealing with a foot injury. White would play 26 snaps in the Wild Card Round against the Eagles, while Britt played 26, per Pro Football Focus. As for the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions, White played 14 snaps as opposed to Britt's 59.
In 16 games, including the two playoff games, White recorded 54 tackles, 31 defensive stops, 18 quarterback hurries, six quarterback hits, and three sacks. In pass coverage, White allowed 32 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown while recording two interceptions on 45 targets, per Pro Football Focus.
While this past season didn't go too well for the former fifth-overall pick, he still has incredible upside. He now signs a one-year deal in hopes of playing well enough to cash in next season. As for the Eagles, they address a serious need at linebacker, despite adding Zack Baun from the New Orleans Saints.
Overall, a good move for an Eagles team looking to contend for the Super Bowl in 2024.