Quarterback lineup could mean the Eagles defense feasts over the next 5 weeks
The Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted defense is about to have a field day over the next five weeks.
There isn't a more fearsome defensive front line in the NFL than the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end room. Balancing seasoned vets with the youthful explosiveness of No. 9 pick Jalen Carter, the Eagles' ability to pressure opposing QBs and force mistakes in unmatched.
Philadelphia's offense has some kinks to work out after a middling performance against the New England Patriots in Week 1, but the Eagles still won 25-20 — largely on the strength of the defense. Mac Jones managed to compile a respectable 316 yards and three touchdowns, but he also lost a fumble and threw an interception. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled for the first time in over a year, and neither he nor Patriots lead back Rhamondre Stevenson broke 30 yards on the ground.
Now, looking ahead at the Eagles' upcoming schedule... the Eagles' defense is preparing for a feast.
Ladies and gents, napkins in your lap.
Philadelphia Eagles' easy QB schedule hints at big defensive games to come
Kirk Cousins tossed three interceptions in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are led by Baker Mayfield — another notoriously, uh, risky passer.
Sam Howell is a second-year QB with minimal experience against high-level competition.
Matthew Stafford led the NFL in interceptions in his last healthy season.
Zach Wilson? We know how that story ends.
The point here is plain and simple. The Eagles defense is primed for a prolific stretch. Philadelphia's defense isn't impervious to quality arms — the safety position is a point of weakness and Nakobe Dean's absence hinders the linebacker corps — but even the higher-end QBs over the next five weeks struggle with turnovers. The Eagles, meanwhile, eat turnovers for breakfast.
Philadelphia's NFC title defense isn't off to the best start, as that Patriots game was closer than it should've been. These next five weeks, however, present a prime opportunity to build an early cushion in the standings. The Dallas Cowboys look like a formidable challenger in the NFC East and it's only Week 1, but the Niners look hungry to avenge last season's regrettable ending.
If the Eagles can start with five or six straight wins off the bat, that would erase any doubts about the team's ability to reach the mountaintop again. The Eagles undoubtedly hunger for their own revenge this season — on the Kansas City Chiefs. That revenge ain't coming in the regular season. An eye for an eye, a Super Bowl for a Super Bowl.
The Eagles' title hopes rest largely on the defense's ability to remain elite despite the departure of previous defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Sean Desai is in charge of the defense now and if Week 1 was any indication, the Birds haven't lost a beat on that end.