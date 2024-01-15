Eagles fans convinced return of Big Dom DiSandro will spur them to victory
The Philadelphia Eagles lost five of six games after fan-favorite Big Dom DiSandro was banned from the sideline. Fans are certain his return will turn the tide.
The Philadelphia Eagles won 10 of their first 11 games in the 2023 season. They won just one of their final six games. No team in the NFL Playoffs is coming in with less positive momentum.
But Eagles fans are going into Monday night's game against the Buccaneers feeling confident. Why? Because Big Dom is back baby!
The team's head of security, Dom DiSandro, has become the most unlikely missing piece for Philly during their late-season slide. He was involved in an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Dec. 3 and was ejected. That game heralded the beginning of the skid as the Eagles lost and DiSandro was banned from the sidelines for future games.
Now, Big Dom is expected back at field level in the playoffs. Perhaps the Eagles' good luck will return with him. Fans certainly hope so.
Eagles fans believe Big Dom's return means the return of Eagles winning ways
Big Dom had become a cult hero for the Eagles even before he faced up to Greenlaw. But no one could have foreseen the way everything would go downhill after he was booted from the sidelines.
Listen, I'm not arguing Big Dom helped Nick Sirianni coach better or the players in Philadelphia play better. It's just that the clear delineation between the Eagles with him on the sideline and without him this season is pretty wild.
In any case, winning on Monday shouldn't be dependent on the head of security providing a safety blanket for Sirianni and company. Philadelphia is a three-point road favorite despite all their struggles and the fact that AJ Brown is out injured. The Buccaneers have their own injury question marks around quarterback Baker Mayfield.
If the Eagles lose, it'll just be proof that Big Dom couldn't stop the tidal wave of bad mojo that's swept across the franchise in the last two months.
If the Eagles win...well we all know what changed.