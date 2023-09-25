Eagles fans embrace conspiracy brain as Taylor Swift aligns with Chiefs
Eagles fans used to be able to claim Taylor Swift as one of their own. With the Grammy winner linked to Travis Kelce and cheering on the Chiefs, conspiracy brain was working overtime.
It's not often Patrick Mahomes isn't the most famous person at Arrowhead Stadium, but when Taylor Swift is in the house, he's got competition.
Swift was on hand on Sunday as the Chiefs beat down the Bears. She was apparently a guest of tight end Travis Kelce and was sitting next to his mom in the luxury box.
The thing is, Swift is an Eagles fan. Or at least she was before this potential romantic connection with the Chiefs tight end.
Eagles Twitter was working overtime to explain Swift's change of colors.
Hey, just as Travis wore an Eagles jersey to support his brother, Philadelphia offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Swift can wear Chiefs gear in support of Travis without it being a betrayal of her hometown team!
If the Eagles and Chiefs faced off and Swift is in attendance, then we'll know where her loyalties really lie.
And she got quite the show from Kelce and his teammates. The Chiefs blasted the Bears 41-10. Mahomes threw three touchdowns, including one to Kelce. The tight end led KC with seven catches for 69 yards and the score.
After the game, Mahomes acknowledged that he knew he had to get he ball to Kelce in the endzone to help him impress Swift. It clearly worked.
The love interests of NFL stars often get tagged as bad luck charms but Swift was the opposite for the Chiefs.
The Eagles are awaiting their own Week 3 matchup. They'll take on the Buccaneers in a battle of the unbeaten on Monday Night Football. That game is in Tampa so there's no reason to expect a Swift sighting there, but it would be pretty wild for her to even the playing field, right?